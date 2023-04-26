Leading 2,000 Guineas hope sails through latest workout as Classic countdown begins

Classic clues

It was easy to see why David Egan said he can’t wait for the 2,000 Guineas as he fired his intended mount out of the Dip on Racecourse Side at first lot just as he had before racing a week earlier on the neighbouring Rowley Mile. The son of Zoffany was among 13 who Roger Varian boxed over to use the turf facility and he looks to be the leading HQ chance in the first colts’ Classic on May 6 judging by the way he left two senior handicappers in his wake.

Sakheer (David Egan) sails past Roger Varian and Richard Hills with the Rowley Mile stands in the background

Shadwell joy

Shadwell supremo Sheikha Hissa is getting married this weekend and she has plenty to look forward to on the equine side too with four-year-old fillies (Dane O’Neill) and (Jefferson Smith) sharing company on Racecourse Side for Varian. The pair were well matched as they are rated within 1lb of each other and will be on black type missions in the coming weeks. Smith has only recently returned to the Varian fold following a productive winter in Qatar.

Lockinge pointers

Recent overnight lows of -2C have done the fillies no favours in getting ready for the turf season but you would not have known it judging by the way (Frankie Dettori) finished off her work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at second lot. Joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden were joined by Cheveley Park Stud racing manager Chris Richardson as the four-year-old daughter of Frankel winged past and she is booked to reappear in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on May 20.