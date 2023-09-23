James Doyle gets first feel of leading Middle Park contender - plus positive news for Dettori's Arc mount Free Wind

Simon and Ed Crisford delayed their pullout time on Saturday morning to allow James Doyle time to get to the summer gallop to partner Vandeek in his final piece of work before next week's Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes .

Vandeek and James Doyle on the summer gallop

The jockey looked to be in cruise control aboard the unbeaten son of Havana Grey as he moved up to an older lead horse with ease over six furlongs. He heads to the Rowley Mile in top order.

Free Wind for Frankie