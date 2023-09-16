Highclere's 200,000gns buy impresses before planned debut next week

Knight shines
Simon and Ed Crisford are sure to be busy at next weekend’s Newmarket Open Weekend with the likes of their Group 1 hero Vandeek to show off, and also his KHK Racing-owned stablemate Knight, whose white face was seen cutting through the fog on the Cambridge Road Polytrack at first lot.
The one-time Classic hope has rekindled his career since being gelded and heads to the Listed Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes (3.40) at Sandown on Wednesday.
