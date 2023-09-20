Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Godolphin pair take the eye in Rowley Mile workouts as they prepare for New York targets

Romance blossoms

Charlie Appleby used the Rowley Mile a lot in the spring and appears to be doing the same in the autumn as a Moulton Paddocks horsebox turned up just before 7.30am on Wednesday.

First up was last year's Breeders' Cup Turf winner Rebel's Romance (William Buick) who covered a mile with New London (Oscar Urbina) in good style and is slated for another trip to the States, this time to Santa Anita, on November 4. Before that, the five-year-old is to tackle the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct on September 30.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 20 September 2023Last updated 14:30, 20 September 2023
