Frankie Dettori back in business as Emily Upjohn is put through her paces before King George date

Frankie Dettori has not auctioned off his riding-out gear just yet and had a Rolls Royce conveyance on his first morning on the gallops in a fortnight when putting Emily Upjohn through her paces on the Al Bahathri Polytrack at second lot on Saturday.

William Buick was an able deputy when the Italian rider missed the four-year-old’s latest assignment in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, but the pair will be reunited in a fascinating Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot next Saturday. 

Others of note from the John and Thady Gosden camp included the three-year-old colt Intinso as well as four-year-old filly Grand Dame.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 22 July 2023Last updated 13:30, 22 July 2023
