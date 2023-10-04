Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

1,000 Guineas winner Mawj warms up for comeback in US

Saeed bin Suroor used the Limekilns for only the second time in two years to give his 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj a change of scene on Wednesday morning. Oisin Murphy was back in the plate for the first time since their Newmarket triumph in May for an impressive spin on the round gallop.

Mawj: 1,000 Guineas looks set to stay at a mile for now
Mawj: set to run at Keeneland on Saturday weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The jockey hopes to keep the association at Keeneland on Saturday week in the Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup, which is being used as a warm-up for the Breeders' Cup.

King Of Steel steps out

King Of Steel enjoyed a routine exercise under Raul de Silva on the Al Bahathri on Tuesday as connections ponder autumnal targets, which include the Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 21 or the Breeders' Cup a fortnight later.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 4 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 4 October 2023
icon
