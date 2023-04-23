'With his physical presence, you can't help but dream of chasing' - Facile Vega owner excited about the future

Ger O'Brien, one half of the Hammer & Trowel Syndicate who own Facile Vega, thinks the best is still to come from the Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up and feels fences will be the making of him next season.

put a tame first defeat at the Dublin Racing Festival behind him when chasing home Marine Nationale in the Cheltenham Festival opener last month and he is 8-13 with Paddy Power to record a fourth Grade 1 victory in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday.

O'Brien is hoping Facile Vega can get back to winning ways this week and is already dreaming of what the exciting six-year-old might achieve when he goes chasing.