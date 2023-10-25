Willie Mullins poised to unleash his chasing stars in the coming weeks as Galopin Des Champs and Allaho near return

Willie Mullins is poised to unload his heavy artillery on the open chase division with reigning Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs and dual Ryanair victor Allaho set to make their seasonal returns next month, while unbeaten chaser El Fabiolo is lined up for his first step outside novice company at Cork in December.

Galopin Des Champs looked imperious in the John Durkan and Irish Gold Cup before providing Mullins with his third success in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March where he galloped seven lengths clear of Bravemansgame in splendid style under an expertly judged ride from Paul Townend.

The seven-year-old is set to be campaigned in identical fashion this season and is being geared up for a return in the John Durkan again, which takes place earlier in the calendar this year on November 26 at Punchestown.

Mullins said: "I would imagine we'll try and do what we did last year with Galopin Des Champs and keep the same routine. He will start in the John Durkan, all being well, and then go to the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and Punchestown."

The six-time Grade 1 winner finished off his campaign in the Punchestown Gold Cup where he was beaten two and a quarter lengths into second by the Martin Brassil-trained Fastorslow, with Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame a nose further back in third.

Mullins said: "It was the end of a tough season at Punchestown and the two horses up front took each other on, and Fastorslow is a very good horse and could be a real contender this year.

"My attitude is when you have a Gold Cup horse, you run in those top races rather than putting them away for the following year. I was a little disappointed he was beaten, but that's part of the game, you can't win every day.

"He's seven and you'd hope those horses can improve until they are eight or nine. If I can get him back to where he was last season then I'll be happy."

Before suffering a peculiar injury last February, Allaho was undoubtedly the dominant force in the two-and-half-mile division, landing two Ryanair Chases in breathtaking fashion. Mullins now reports the nine-year-old to have recovered well from his setback, and he is poised to take to the track for the first time since putting up a spectacular display in last year's Punchestown Gold Cup, with the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase the target in a fortnight's time.

"He's in great shape this year, I'm very happy with him," Mullins said. "He'll probably start off in the Clonmel Oil and hopefully he will be back for a Ryanair if we can.

"He won the Punchestown Gold Cup, but the Cheltenham Gold Cup trip might be a little too long for him with the extra quarter mile. He's good at Cheltenham over that Ryanair trip so that's where I'd like to keep him."

Allaho: dual Ryanair winner could reappear in next month's Clonmel Oil Chase Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

The Closutton stable was dealt a blow earlier this month, when it was revealed Energumene would be denied a chance to emulate Badsworth Boy by claiming a historic third consecutive Champion Chase following news of an injury that would likely keep him out for the season.

However, if El Fabiolo 's novice chase campaign is anything to go by, he could prove an able deputy. His five-and-a-half-length victory over Jonbon in last season's Arkle was one of the standout novice displays of the season and he is well equipped to prove the star of the two-mile division with bookmakers already making him an even-money shot to land the Champion Chase.

He is scheduled to begin his season at Cork in the Grade 2 Hilly Way Chase on December 10, a race which Mullins has landed in the past with the likes of Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, Un De Sceaux and Douvan.

"El Fabiolo is our replacement for Energumene at this point and I think he will start off in the Hilly Way at Cork," said the champion trainer. "We'll plan a route then from there to Cheltenham."

Horses on the gallops at Closutton Credit: Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The likes of Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard, Blue Lord and Dysart Dynamo are all likely to compete at the highest level over fences in the coming months.

Mullins said: "I liked the way Appreciate It moved around the gallop this morning. I didn't think I'd have him ready until Christmas a month ago, but I've seen a huge amount of improvement in him. He's another horse I'm looking at aiming at the Ryanair.

"If things don't go well over fences in the early stages of the season, I might switch Sir Gerhard to being a staying hurdler, but I'd rather stay over fences if I can keep his jumping right.

"Blue Lord is another one pencilled in for the Clonmel Oil and he might go back to two miles at Leopardstown over Christmas given he won there last season. I think Dysart Dynamo will start off in the Poplar Square at Naas."

Read these next:

'People have to take him on' - Willie Mullins maps out plan to take on Constitution Hill with State Man and Impaire Et Passe

Willie Mullins reveals reigning two-mile Champion Chase hero Energumene is likely to miss the season through injury

Grand National hero Corach Rambler set for Kelso comeback as Lucinda Russell eyes shot at Betfair Chase

'We're going to give it a go' - dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter set for chasing bow at Cheltenham

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here.