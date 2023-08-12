Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

Willie Mullins: 'I haven't fully made up my mind but I'd say Vauban will head straight to Melbourne Cup without another run'

Vauban: favourite for the Melbourne Cup after Naas success
Vauban: 5-1 favourite for the Melbourne CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Vauban is likely to head straight to Australia for the Lexus Melbourne Cup without another run according to Willie Mullins, despite being favourite with a number of bookmakers for the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York this month.

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner has made a seamless transition back to the Flat and followed up a wide-margin success in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot with a decisive success in the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes at Naas on Monday.

He needed to place there to qualify for the Melbourne Cup but he did a lot more than that and Colin Keane always looked in control up the straight before the pair beat Valiant King by a length and a half.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 12 August 2023Last updated 18:52, 12 August 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland