Willie Mullins at his most candid as he opens up about Closutton's future stars - including one who 'has everything'

With a big bowl full of Ferrero Rochers in front of him on the island of his Closutton kitchen, Willie Mullins proceeded to spoil us.

The heat in that kitchen is more intense come March time for our other biannual visit, but, for now, Mullins is as chilled as one of his bottles of Chardonnay. The stuff he says in October would never leave his lips in March. Nothing has really happened yet this season, so that means nothing has gone wrong yet. Actually, that's not technically true. Energumene has already been scratched off for the season. Not to worry, El Fabiolo , would you please stand up.

The squad is deep. There are not just two players for every position but in some cases seven or eight and, if you can get a price about him winning the 2024 Triumph Hurdle, take it. Any price is a good price.