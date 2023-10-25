Willie Mullins at his most candid as he opens up about Closutton's future stars - including one who 'has everything'
With a big bowl full of Ferrero Rochers in front of him on the island of his Closutton kitchen, Willie Mullins proceeded to spoil us.
The heat in that kitchen is more intense come March time for our other biannual visit, but, for now, Mullins is as chilled as one of his bottles of Chardonnay. The stuff he says in October would never leave his lips in March. Nothing has really happened yet this season, so that means nothing has gone wrong yet. Actually, that's not technically true. Energumene has already been scratched off for the season. Not to worry, El Fabiolo, would you please stand up.
The squad is deep. There are not just two players for every position but in some cases seven or eight and, if you can get a price about him winning the 2024 Triumph Hurdle, take it. Any price is a good price.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Willie Mullins poised to unleash his chasing stars in the coming weeks as Galopin Des Champs and Allaho near return
- 'People have to take him on' - Willie Mullins maps out plan to take on Constitution Hill with State Man and Impaire Et Passe
- 'He'll make a lovely four-year-old' - White Birch connections hoping colt can end season in style at Newbury
- 'She just felt different' - Chris Hayes hails four-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra after her retirement
- 'I never thought I'd win one championship, never mind five' - Colin Keane thrilled to secure yet another jockeys' title
- Willie Mullins poised to unleash his chasing stars in the coming weeks as Galopin Des Champs and Allaho near return
- 'People have to take him on' - Willie Mullins maps out plan to take on Constitution Hill with State Man and Impaire Et Passe
- 'He'll make a lovely four-year-old' - White Birch connections hoping colt can end season in style at Newbury
- 'She just felt different' - Chris Hayes hails four-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra after her retirement
- 'I never thought I'd win one championship, never mind five' - Colin Keane thrilled to secure yet another jockeys' title