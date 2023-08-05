'We're good to go' - pony racing circuit secures insurance for another 12 months

The Irish pony racing circuit has secured insurance for another 12 months after renewing its policy in time for the flagship fixture at Dingle next weekend.

Insuring racedays has become a monumental struggle for the circuit in recent years, particularly last year when several meetings had to be cancelled due to the absence of appropriate cover after the previous policy was discontinued.

Insurance costs have sky-rocketed in recent years for the sector, which is made up of regional associations operating on a voluntary basis.