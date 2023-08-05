Racing Post logo
'We're good to go' - pony racing circuit secures insurance for another 12 months

Pony racing at Dingle:
Pony racing at Dingle: the flagship fixture can now take place next weekend after insurance was securedCredit: Pat Healy

The Irish pony racing circuit has secured insurance for another 12 months after renewing its policy in time for the flagship fixture at Dingle next weekend.

Insuring racedays has become a monumental struggle for the circuit in recent years, particularly last year when several meetings had to be cancelled due to the absence of appropriate cover after the previous policy was discontinued.

Insurance costs have sky-rocketed in recent years for the sector, which is made up of regional associations operating on a voluntary basis.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 5 August 2023Last updated 17:00, 5 August 2023
