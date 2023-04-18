Racing Post logo
'We'll train him like a Gold Cup horse' - Elliott aiming high with Gerri Colombe following flawless Aintree effort

Gordon Elliott: trains leading Gold Cup contender Gerri Colombe
Gordon Elliott: trains leading Gold Cup contender Gerri Colombe

Gordon Elliott believes Gerri Colombe is not a mudlark and will train him like a leading Cheltenham Gold Cup contender next season. 

The exciting seven-year-old could begin next season's campaign in either the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal or the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

It was a wonderful Grand National meeting for Elliott, who landed three of the 11 Grade 1 races at Aintree, and he is hoping Gerri Colombe can evolve into a genuine Gold Cup candidate following his effortless success in the Mildmay Novices' Chase. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 13:03, 18 April 2023
