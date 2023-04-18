'We'll train him like a Gold Cup horse' - Elliott aiming high with Gerri Colombe following flawless Aintree effort

Gordon Elliott believes is not a mudlark and will train him like a leading Cheltenham Gold Cup contender next season.

The exciting seven-year-old could begin next season's campaign in either the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal or the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November.

It was a wonderful Grand National meeting for Elliott, who landed three of the 11 Grade 1 races at Aintree, and he is hoping Gerri Colombe can evolve into a genuine Gold Cup candidate following his effortless success in the Mildmay Novices' Chase.