'Well, it didn't do them any harm, did it?' - pioneering Jessica Harrington in sparkling form as legends of Irish racing are honoured

Robbie Power spoke of a fantastic horsewoman who was as tough as old boots; Barry Geraghty praised her positivity and ability to infuse confidence into those all around her, while Shane Foley hailed a fantastic woman who was fantastic to work for.

They were, of course, talking about the most successful female trainer in the history of the sport, who brought everyone to their feet as she made her way up to the stage at the Mansion House in Dublin to collect her contribution to the industry award.

As contributions go, they don't get much more generous than the donation made by Jessica Harrington. She has spent the last few decades smashing glass ceilings and, not only doing things that women had never done before, but most men too.