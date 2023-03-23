'We'll have to take on the geldings again in a Grade 1' - Murphy plots spring path for star mare Impervious

Impervious proved to be the best of her own sex at Cheltenham last week and now she is all set to take on the geldings at one of the spring festivals according to trainer Colm Murphy, who reports her to have come out of her thrilling festival victory in terrific shape.

There were many thrilling duels at Cheltenham last week, but the showdown between Impervious and Allegorie De Vassy in the Mares' Chase was up there with the best of them.

Allegorie De Vassy touched 1-3 in-running on the exchanges, but the tenacious Impervious would not take no for an answer and battled back after being headed to keep her unbeaten record over fences intact.