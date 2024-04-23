'We'll be back to try for a repeat' - Fastorslow gunning for Galopin Des Champs as Punchestown Gold Cup hots up

Fastorslow is bang on course for a blockbuster showdown with old rival Galopin Des Champs and Shishkin in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup according to trainer Martin Brassil, who reports him to be none the worse for his bizarre exit at the Cheltenham Festival.

JJ Slevin was unshipped from Fastorslow at the 16th fence in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, despite appearing to negotiate the fence fine, in what was the first time in his career he failed to complete a race.

Fastorslow announced himself as a top-notch staying chaser in last year's Punchestown Gold Cup when he was too good for Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame despite being sent off at 20-1, and he won the John Durkan back at the same track in November.