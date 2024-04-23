Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
15:35 TipperaryHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
15:35 TipperaryHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'We'll be back to try for a repeat' - Fastorslow gunning for Galopin Des Champs as Punchestown Gold Cup hots up

Fastorslow (left): 11-4 with sponsors Ladbrokes to repeat last year's success in the Punchestown Gold Cup
Fastorslow (left): 11-4 with sponsors Ladbrokes to repeat last year's success in the Punchestown Gold CupCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Fastorslow is bang on course for a blockbuster showdown with old rival Galopin Des Champs and Shishkin in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup according to trainer Martin Brassil, who reports him to be none the worse for his bizarre exit at the Cheltenham Festival. 

JJ Slevin was unshipped from Fastorslow at the 16th fence in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, despite appearing to negotiate the fence fine, in what was the first time in his career he failed to complete a race. 

Fastorslow announced himself as a top-notch staying chaser in last year's Punchestown Gold Cup when he was too good for Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame despite being sent off at 20-1, and he won the John Durkan back at the same track in November. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 23 April 2024inIreland

Last updated 15:27, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland