'There was a touch of the John McCriricks about him' - tributes pour in after death of bookie David Hyland

Tributes have been pouring in for David Hyland, a legendary figure of the Irish betting ring, who has died aged 67 following a battle with cancer.

Hyland was a larger than life character, a fearless layer who used to take on the big-hitting punters with regularity before the advent of online betting.

He was often the focal point of entertainment at the big festivals with his witty one-liners. Hoards of punters would gather around his pitch to hear and see him in action.

Ray Mulvaney, the chairman of the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association (INPBA), compared Hyland to the late John McCririck.

Mulvaney said: "David was a huge layer about 30 years ago. He was fearless back then. He was a character who had his own way and his own words. He was hugely popular with the punters, and all sorts of punters too.

"He used to be a great man for speeches at the races. May the best man or woman win, and all that sort of stuff. There was a touch of the John McCriricks about him. There was nobody like him and will never be anybody like him.

"If there was a gamble in those days, the money would always find a way to David in some shape or form. He would take a strong bet, no matter who you were or what you knew. He'll be sadly missed."

Ex-bookie Johnny Dineen, who is now a pro-punter and is the co-host of the Racing Post's Upping The Ante show, spent many years in the same betting ring as Hyland and said he was a "one-off".

Dineen said: "David was a character, a legend of the game. He was fearless and I could write a book with the amount of stories I have about him.

"He was very clever too and knew the form book inside out. He was definitely one of the most intelligent layers that has ever set foot in the ring and he will be badly missed."

Cheltenham Festival-winning owner and former on-course bookmaker Luke McMahon, said: "I'm so saddened to hear the passing of David, a true legend of the ring. He was a fearless and funny man who I'm certain we'll never see the likes of again."

Before he became a bookmaker, Hyland was a wine taster and worked as a wine merchant on Abbey Street in Dublin for Robert E Turbett & Sons.

Hyland is survived by his wife Collette, brothers Francis – who was was also an on-course layer and a former secretary of the INPBA – Robert and John as well as his sister Marguerite.

His funeral will take place on Monday, November 27, from Quinn's of Glasthule to St’s Alphonsus and Columba Church, Ballybrack Village arriving for 11.30am mass which can be viewed online , followed by burial in Shanganagh cemetery.