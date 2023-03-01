'The mood in the room was very positive' - Irish media rights deal moves a step closer

There is growing optimism that the new media rights deal for Irish racing will be signed, sealed and delivered later this month following crunch talks between members of the Association of Irish Racecourses on Tuesday.

There had been significant fallout following the announcement that the Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and SIS had been identified as preferred bidders for Irish racing's latest five-year media rights contract, with a breakaway group christened the United Irish Racecourses (UIR) lobbying for a larger slice of the pie.

Kilbeggan, Limerick, Thurles, Sligo and Roscommon were the five racecourses that voiced their frustrations about Horse Racing Ireland taking too much of the revenue and argued the higher profile tracks receive a disproportionate share of the yield.