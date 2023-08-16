Racing Post logo
'The big, galloping track at York will suit her' - Savethelastdance on course for Yorkshire Oaks

Savethelastdance: powers past Bluestocking to land the Irish Oaks
Savethelastdance: powers past Bluestocking to land the Irish OaksCredit: Patrick McCann

Savethelastdance is ready to waltz on the Knavesmire as Aidan O'Brien reported the Irish Oaks winner to be on track for a crack at the Yorkshire equivalent next Thursday.

The strapping daughter of Galileo looked beaten almost everywhere up the home straight at the Curragh and hit the maximum price of 999-1 in-running on Betfair, but she came with a late surge to deny Bluestocking by a half-length.

It was one of the most captivating Classics run at the Curragh in recent years, and despite being first off the bridle and having to dig seriously deep to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, O'Brien said Savethelastdance did not have a tough race. Far from it, in fact.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 18:06, 16 August 2023
