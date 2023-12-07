Racing Post logo
'That's the race we want to go to next' - Martin Brassil eyeing Leopardstown Grade 1 for Fastorslow

J J Slevin returns in triumph on Fastorslow
Fastorslow: set for Leopardstown nextCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Martin Brassil has reported Fastorslow to have come out of his Punchestown exertions in fine form and is considering the Savills Chase on December 28 as his next target.

The seven-year-old relished the step up to staying trips last spring, finishing second to subsequent Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the Ultima at Cheltenham prior to springing a 20-1 surprise when defeating the first two home in the Gold Cup, Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame, at Punchestown on his final start in April.

Fastorslow then proved that performance was no flash in the pan as he landed the John Durkan on his comeback last month, defeating Appreciate It half a length with Galopin Des Champs again chasing him home in third.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 7 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 17:15, 7 December 2023

