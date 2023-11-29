'She's taken the club to a new level' - excitement building for Ashroe Diamond syndicate ahead of Hatton's Grace return
Excitement is building in the Blue Blood Racing Club as the syndicate's leading light Ashroe Diamond is set to take her first step outside novice company in Sunday's Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle, in which she will face stablemate Impaire Et Passe on her seasonal reappearance.
The Willie Mullins-trained Ashroe Diamond enjoyed a hugely promising novice campaign last term, finishing third behind Marine Nationale and Facile Vega before winning the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.
There were high hopes she could play a leading role in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham before she suffered an 11th hour setback, but she got back on track with another smart display to win in Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse in April.
