Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'She's taken the club to a new level' - excitement building for Ashroe Diamond syndicate ahead of Hatton's Grace return

Ashroe Diamond: impressive winner at Fairyhouse
Ashroe Diamond: set to run in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Excitement is building in the Blue Blood Racing Club as the syndicate's leading light Ashroe Diamond is set to take her first step outside novice company in Sunday's Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle, in which she will face stablemate Impaire Et Passe on her seasonal reappearance.

The Willie Mullins-trained Ashroe Diamond enjoyed a hugely promising novice campaign last term, finishing third behind Marine Nationale and Facile Vega before winning the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

There were high hopes she could play a leading role in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham before she suffered an 11th hour setback, but she got back on track with another smart display to win in Grade 1 company at Fairyhouse in April.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 29 November 2023inIreland

Last updated 18:49, 29 November 2023

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland