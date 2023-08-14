Racing Post logo
Beaten Phoenix Stakes favourite Unquestionable 'on the easy list' after stalls incident

Aidan O'Brien: revealed Unquestionable lost his two front shoes ahead of the Phoenix Stakes
Aidan O'Brien: revealed Unquestionable lost his two front shoes ahead of the Phoenix Stakes

Unquestionable proved a big disappointment in last weekend's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes but there was a legitimate excuse for the lacklustre effort according to trainer Aidan O'Brien. 

The well-backed 13-8 favourite hit his head against the stalls before the gates opened and lost his two front shoes in the process. 

After going down by a short head to Bucanero Fuerte in the Railway Stakes over the same course and distance last month, Unquestionable was no match for the Adrian Murray-trained winner this time with five and a half lengths between the pair at the line. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 18:14, 14 August 2023
