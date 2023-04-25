Racecourses to meet next month on D-day for Irish media rights deal

Tuesday, May 9 is D-day for Irish racing's new media rights deal with an extraordinary meeting of the Association of Irish Racecourses (Air) set to take place.

Paul Hensey, the new chief executive of Air, has confirmed to the Racing Post that date is when his members will be asked to approve the contracts for the new deal.

Hensey said: "The SIS and RMG contracts were approved by the media rights committee on Friday and have subsequently been circulated to the Air members for consideration. We will now hold an EGM [extraordinary general meeting] on May 9, when the members will have an opportunity to approve the contracts."

The new media rights deal, which if approved will mean Irish racing remains on Racing TV until 2029 at the earliest, has not been a straightforward process.

Earlier this year five racecourses formed United Irish Racecourses (Uir) after being unhappy with the offer on the table and the percentage of the pie Horse Racing Ireland was taking.

Those tracks were rumoured to be offered €100,000 per fixture for their media rights by Arena Racing Company (Arc). If that offer were accepted, their meetings would be shown on Sky Sports Racing but the five tracks would have to leave Air. The potential sale of Dundalk to Arc has been another major stumbling block.

In January, Kilbeggan manager Paddy Dunican, who is secretary of the breakaway group, said: "Uir contends that HRI is in breach of its powers under the 2001 Horse & Greyhound Act. HRI’s entitlement under the act is limited to pre-race data, runners and riders, and should be similar to charges made to other media operators.

"HRI should be taking no more than two per cent for its pre-race data similar to the market value established in England, where each racecourse has the right to do its own negotiation."

