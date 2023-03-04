Plenty of course specialists on show in typically competitive handicap chase

The fiercely competitive Carrickmines Handicap Chase features a mix of course specialists and progressive handicappers.

Whatsnotoknow looks interesting dropped in trip for Mouse Morris and could give each-way backers a strong run for their money. He was a useful handicapper over hurdles last season and ran promising races at Leopardstown and Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old ran well to finish third on his return at Naas in January, looking like he would strip fitter next time. He seemed to be stretched by the Grand National Trial trip at Punchestown last time but travelled and jumped well for much of the contest.

A rating of 121 could underestimate him given how he shaped last season in some of the most competitive handicap hurdles off a higher mark and the drop in trip could see him secure the big pot he has been threatening to land over the last couple of seasons.

The Enda Bolger-trained Birchdale, one of the course specialists in the field, returned from a six-month break to run an encouraging race when staying on into fourth behind The Goffer at the Dublin Racing Festival. The nine-year-old had won that contest the year before and was also an admirable sixth in last season's Paddy Power Chase.

Such robust course form in big-field competitive handicaps is pivotal and he can be expected to come forward from his comeback effort. Good ground over this course and distance looks perfect for him and he should be firmly in the mix under 7lb claimer Aidan Kelly.

Conditions should also suit the Martin Brassil-trained Panda Boy. He ran a race full of promise on his handicap debut over fences when beaten less than a length into third at this track in the Paddy Power over Christmas.

The seven-year-old takes a drop in trip and has to contend with a 4lb rise for that run, but he is another contender who seems to enjoy this track. He won a strong Pertemps qualifier here last season over hurdles.

Upping The Anti makes his handicap debut over fences for Henry de Bromhead and could be well handicapped based on his first two starts over fences. He won a beginners' chase at Kilbeggan last May and then bolted up in a Tipperary novice chase by 32 lengths, but has been slightly underwhelming on his last two starts when finishing third at short odds at Wexford before falling six out at Punchestown.

His two impressive chase wins came on summer ground and a mark of 133 may underestimate him with conditions set to suit.

Jerandme hasn't been seen over fences since finishing second in this contest last season and is only 2lb higher now. He could be a big contender for Noel Meade, who also saddles Lieutenant Command.

'We're hoping we might see a different horse on this ground'

Noel Meade feels his two challengers will enjoy the likely underfoot conditions and particularly Lieutenant Command, who has seemingly been out of form of late but has consistently encountered testing ground.

Jerandme has had three Flat runs since he finished runner-up in this contest 12 months ago and showed himself to be in good heart last month when finishing third at Dundalk over two miles in what looked a strong conditions race.

The nine-year-old is a strong stayer at this trip, having won over 3m½f, and Meade says he has schooled well for his return to chasing.

He said: "We had intended to run him over fences more recently but he got held up and things didn't work out that way. He's in good form and had a nice run on the Flat at Dundalk."

"He's been schooling well lately and likes decent ground, so I think he'll give a good account of himself provided the ground isn't too well watered."

Lieutenant Command is back on decent ground for the first time since he won his beginners' chase at Fairyhouse 16 months ago.

Meade said: "We think this bit of decent ground might be the answer to him. We're hoping we might see a different horse as he works at home like a horse who'll enjoy this better ground."

What they say

Martin Brassil, trainer of Panda Boy

We were pleased with his run in the Paddy Power and if he can build on that he should be competitive here. He'll like the ground but the trip might be a bit shorter than ideal. He's a fine, big horse who loves a galloping track with a bit of nice ground and he'll have all that here.

Enda Bolger, trainer of Birchdale

He was coming back after a layoff last time and we were very happy with his run. He always seems to run well at Leopardstown, so we decided to save him for this race after his last run. The ground will be right up his alley and we're hoping for a good performance.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

