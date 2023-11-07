Paul Townend: We really missed Allaho last season - hopefully he's not finished yet

The awesome Allaho will make his eagerly awaited return to action at Clonmel on Thursday and Paul Townend cannot wait to be reunited with the dual Ryanair Chase winner, who is 4-1 favourite with Paddy Power to win the race for a third time in 2024.

The Willie Mullins-trained Allaho was one of four horses declared for the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase (2.50) , along with stablemate Janidil, the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite and Grange Walk from the John Ryan stable.

Mullins has won the race seven times, most recently with Blue Lord last year, but also with the likes of Champagne Fever, Kemboy and Douvan.