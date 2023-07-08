Multiple Grade 1-winning rider Gainford sets sights on returning next month after concussion issues

Three-time Grade 1-winning rider Jordan Gainford has set his sights on returning for the Listowel Harvest Festival in September as he continues his recovery from a sequence of concussions in the spring.

Gainford, who has struck up such a good relationship with the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick and also teamed up with the exciting Gerri Colombe for two of his three Grade 1 wins last season, has not ridden since April 26.

That was the second day of the Punchestown festival when he departed from Perfect Attitude at the fourth-last of the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle. Six weeks earlier he had taken a heavy fall from Riviere D'etel in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham.