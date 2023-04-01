Meet the two-horse trainer taking on racing's powerhouses Coolmore and Juddmonte in Guineas trial

David Geary is excited to take on high-profile owners Coolmore and Juddmonte in Sunday's Ballylinch Stud "Priory Belle" 1,000 Guineas Trial with , one of just two horses in his Limerick yard.

Nightcliff is the outsider of the 13-runner field but showed plenty of promise at two for Geary, who is a farrier by trade, and makes her seasonal reappearance at Leopardstown having won a Curragh maiden in October.

The three-year-old was fourth behind the reopposing Never Ending Story at the Curragh the time before, but looked impressive when getting off the mark at the third attempt in a strong-looking maiden last time out.