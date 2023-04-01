Meet the two-horse trainer taking on racing's powerhouses Coolmore and Juddmonte in Guineas trial
David Geary is excited to take on high-profile owners Coolmore and Juddmonte in Sunday's Ballylinch Stud "Priory Belle" 1,000 Guineas Trial (3.10) with Nightcliff, one of just two horses in his Limerick yard.
Nightcliff is the outsider of the 13-runner field but showed plenty of promise at two for Geary, who is a farrier by trade, and makes her seasonal reappearance at Leopardstown having won a Curragh maiden in October.
The three-year-old was fourth behind the reopposing Never Ending Story at the Curragh the time before, but looked impressive when getting off the mark at the third attempt in a strong-looking maiden last time out.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in