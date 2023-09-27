Racing Post logo
Martin Brassil targeting John Durkan Chase for Punchestown Gold Cup hero Fastorslow

Fastorslow (right) went past Bravemansgame after the last to win the Punchestown Gold Cup
Fastorslow (right) beats Bravemansgame in the Punchestown Gold Cup last AprilCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The horse who beat Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in the Punchestown Gold Cup will return to action in the John Durkan Chase in November and Martin Brassil thinks Fastorslow could be the best he has ever trained.

Fastorslow was a  20-1 shot for the Punchestown prize, but there looked to be no fluke about the way he surged past his big two rivals and, given it was only his fifth start over fences and his first chase victory, it is hardly surprising to hear Brassil is hoping for big things from the son of Saint Des Saints this season.

Fastorslow is no bigger than 16-1 for the 2024 Gold Cup at Cheltenham and that will be his ultimate aim this season with the journey beginning in the John Durkan Chase back at Punchestown on November 26, a race won last year by Galopin Des Champs.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:15, 27 September 2023
