'Marine Nationale is Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill' - Punchestown next for awesome Supreme winner

Punchestown will be next for high-class novice hurdler Marine Nationale but Barry Connell has left the door open for a tilt at the Champion Hurdle next season, suggesting the impressive Supreme winner could be "Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill".

The six-year-old is unbeaten in five starts after his scintillating win in the opening race of last week's Cheltenham Festival, a performance that confirmed the immense confidence his trainer-owner Connell has in him.

Connell reports Marine Nationale to have come out of the Supreme in good condition and has turned his attention to Punchestown, although plans remain tantalisingly open beyond the end-of-season festival.