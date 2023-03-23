Racing Post logo
'Marine Nationale is Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill' - Punchestown next for awesome Supreme winner

Marine Nationale and Michael O'Sullivan: winners of the Supreme
Marine Nationale: the impressive winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Punchestown will be next for high-class novice hurdler Marine Nationale but Barry Connell has left the door open for a tilt at the Champion Hurdle next season, suggesting the impressive Supreme winner could be "Ireland's answer to Constitution Hill".

The six-year-old is unbeaten in five starts after his scintillating win in the opening race of last week's Cheltenham Festival, a performance that confirmed the immense confidence his trainer-owner Connell has in him.

Connell reports Marine Nationale to have come out of the Supreme in good condition and has turned his attention to Punchestown, although plans remain tantalisingly open beyond the end-of-season festival.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 23 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 23 March 2023
more inIreland
