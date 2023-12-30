Leopardstown happy with Christmas turnout with meeting's programme to be reviewed next year

An increase in crowds for its four-day Christmas festival was hailed as a "great result" by Leopardstown chief executive Tim Husbands, who said the meeting's programme would be under review next year after concerns were raised about the lack of fresh ground for the Savills Chase on Thursday, the third day of the meeting.

The track had 25mm of rain on Tuesday night which led to the ground turning very soft for the 27-runner Paddy Power Chase, which is run over the same course and distance as the Savills Chase less than 24 hours later.

Both Fastorslow and Envoi Allen were taken out of the Savills due to the going and there was a suggestion from some within the training ranks that the lack of fresh ground for the 3m½f Grade 1 was far from ideal.