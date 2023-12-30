Leopardstown happy with Christmas turnout with meeting's programme to be reviewed next year
An increase in crowds for its four-day Christmas festival was hailed as a "great result" by Leopardstown chief executive Tim Husbands, who said the meeting's programme would be under review next year after concerns were raised about the lack of fresh ground for the Savills Chase on Thursday, the third day of the meeting.
The track had 25mm of rain on Tuesday night which led to the ground turning very soft for the 27-runner Paddy Power Chase, which is run over the same course and distance as the Savills Chase less than 24 hours later.
Both Fastorslow and Envoi Allen were taken out of the Savills due to the going and there was a suggestion from some within the training ranks that the lack of fresh ground for the 3m½f Grade 1 was far from ideal.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
- Tony Mullins: 'I'm not worried about some trainers dominating - but I'm strongly against them having ten or 12 runners in the same race'
- Willie Mullins questions need for investigation over 'storm in a teacup' family spat at Limerick
- Willie Mullins reveals Klassical Dream to miss rest of the season after a setback
- 'We were second to a brilliant horse, the best since Kauto Star' - Gerri Colombe owner has no excuses after Savills thrashing
- Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
- Tony Mullins: 'I'm not worried about some trainers dominating - but I'm strongly against them having ten or 12 runners in the same race'
- Willie Mullins questions need for investigation over 'storm in a teacup' family spat at Limerick
- Willie Mullins reveals Klassical Dream to miss rest of the season after a setback
- 'We were second to a brilliant horse, the best since Kauto Star' - Gerri Colombe owner has no excuses after Savills thrashing