'Legislation is imminent so racing channels and bookmakers must adapt' - TD says Gambling Regulation Bill will move quickly

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says the impending Gambling Regulation Bill, which introduces dramatic changes to gambling advertising and bookmaker concessions, is imminent and that racing channels and bookmakers will have to "adapt" to maintain the coverage that is "absolutely essential for the industry".

Cahill, who is chair of the Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture and has been a TD for the Tipperary constituency since 2016, shares the same political allegiance as James Browne, the minister of state in the Department of Justice who is responsible for drafting the new gambling legislation.

His large constituency incorporates the Coolmore-Ballydoyle corporation and he has been an advocate for racing in the Dail. Speaking on Monday, Cahill was optimistic that Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing will continue to broadcast in Ireland despite their insistence the proposed watershed that prevents gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm would make that unviable.

The controversial bill has been in the report stage in the Dail since July 12 and amendments arising out of the committee stage are being considered. It will then progress through the final stage in the Dail before going through a similar process in the Seanad (upper house) prior to being signed into law by the president. It is unclear when the bill will fully come into effect but, while Cahill is still hopeful of amendments, he feels its progress is inevitable.

"The legislation is imminent as they are keen to get it put through the house as quickly as possible," he said. "It’s not that bookmaking is banished, they are going to be able to contribute to programmes.

"We will still be trying to make further amendments to the bill as it goes through the legislative process but I think we can adapt to the legislation and keep the coverage as it is absolutely essential for the industry."

Jackie Cahill: "The bookmaking firms will have to adapt" Credit: Oireachtas TV

Cahill suggested that racing channels will have to tailor their format to satisfy the legislation. He said that the current directive in the bill that seeks to tackle inducements, which could prevent bookmakers from offering promotional concessions, could be offset by firms' representatives being offered more airtime in lieu of ads.

"I think the industry can adapt and cope with it. A bookmaker can come on a racing channel with their hoarding and go through the races and say what their prices are. All these offers, such as extra places, can be incorporated. They won't be able to refund money, for example these money back offers if you back a loser - the minister is very strong on that."

Cahill believes bookmakers will have to deploy alternative methods of promotion to make up for the restrictions set to be introduced by the gambling advertising watershed.

He said: "They can sponsor races and use their hoardings. I see them paying for these slots in the [broadcast] programme themselves to come on and say what their prices for the day are, and I think the [television channels' advertising revenue] shortfall can be made up. The bookmaking firms will have to adapt.

"The racing channels are going to have to change to non-gambling ads between races but if they have enough people watching, they will hopefully have a market for that. We have done a lot of lobbying but have met plenty of resistance. It might have to require racing channels to change their format and have more of these designated [bookmaker PR] slots as opposed to advertising. If that’s what it takes to maintain the revenue, so be it."

He added: "Stakeholders are worried. We have three racecourses in Tipperary and if they lost their revenue from the racing channels, that would put them under huge pressure."

Read more:

Jessica Harrington warns Irish Gambling Bill would be a 'disaster' for her owners

Leading trainer Barry Connell fears 'Armageddon situation' as a result of controversial Gambling Bill

Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing may be forced to stop broadcasting in Ireland due to 'devastating impact' of new gambling bill

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content