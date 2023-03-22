Johnny Murtagh aiming for flying start as he eyes audacious double in Dubai and Irish Lincoln

It is a big weekend for Johnny Murtagh, both at home and abroad, with Ladies Church chasing big money in the Al Quoz Sprint () on Dubai World Cup night, just a few hours before the trainer will be triple-handed in the Paddy Power Irish Lincoln ().

Murtagh is bidding for back-to-back wins in the showpiece of the opening day of the Irish Flat turf season at the Curragh as favourite Raadobarg landed a plunge in the race last year under Ben Coen.

Carrytheone heads his team on Saturday and Muragh is putting up teenager Yudish Geerdharry, the 19-year-old Mauritius native who rode his fist winner at Naas in November on Wave Machine in the Birdcatcher Nursery.