Johnny Murtagh aiming for flying start as he eyes audacious double in Dubai and Irish Lincoln
It is a big weekend for Johnny Murtagh, both at home and abroad, with Ladies Church chasing big money in the Al Quoz Sprint (1.15 Saturday) on Dubai World Cup night, just a few hours before the trainer will be triple-handed in the Paddy Power Irish Lincoln (4.32).
Murtagh is bidding for back-to-back wins in the showpiece of the opening day of the Irish Flat turf season at the Curragh as favourite Raadobarg landed a plunge in the race last year under Ben Coen.
Carrytheone heads his team on Saturday and Muragh is putting up teenager Yudish Geerdharry, the 19-year-old Mauritius native who rode his fist winner at Naas in November on Wave Machine in the Birdcatcher Nursery.
