JJ Slevin excited to be reunited with Fastorslow in top-class Savills Chase and 'proper heavyweight clash'
JJ Slevin is relishing the prospect of partnering Fastorslow in a "proper heavyweight clash" against Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.
Slevin teamed up with the Martin Brassil-trained chaser to spring a 20-1 shock at Punchestown last season when claiming the scalp of the first two home in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He powered clear of Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame by two and a quarter lengths on that occasion and confirmed himself as a real coming force in the division when landing the John Durkan on his reappearance, again with Galopin Des Champs in behind, last month.
Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs are set to lock horns again on Thursday, but the addition of Gerri Colombe means the top three in the ante-post betting for the Gold Cup will clash in a mouthwatering highlight of Leopardstown's four-day Christmas festival.
