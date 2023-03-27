It wasn't just what Aidan O'Brien said about Auguste Rodin - it was more the way he said it
David Jennings reports from Ballydoyle's press morning
How is Little Big Bear still 4-1 for the 2,000 Guineas? After clambering out of the cot shortly after 4am for the annual media morning at Ballydoyle, it was that bizarre miscalculation from odds compilers that helped keep me awake as I drove down the M7 in the pitch black. They rarely get one wrong, but they have here.
Did nobody see what he did in the Phoenix Stakes? Was nobody watching the post-race gallop at the Curragh on Saturday, when he finished full of running? And don’t you dare argue with me that he won’t stay.
All I needed from the bodies at Ballydoyle was clarity – confirmation that my suspicions were spot on.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in