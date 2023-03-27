Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

It wasn't just what Aidan O'Brien said about Auguste Rodin - it was more the way he said it

David Jennings reports from Ballydoyle's press morning

Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien marshalls the troops at BallydoyleCredit: Patrick McCann

How is Little Big Bear still 4-1 for the 2,000 Guineas? After clambering out of the cot shortly after 4am for the annual media morning at Ballydoyle, it was that bizarre miscalculation from odds compilers that helped keep me awake as I drove down the M7 in the pitch black. They rarely get one wrong, but they have here. 

Did nobody see what he did in the Phoenix Stakes? Was nobody watching the post-race gallop at the Curragh on Saturday, when he finished full of running? And don’t you dare argue with me that he won’t stay.

All I needed from the bodies at Ballydoyle was clarity – confirmation that my suspicions were spot on. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 27 March 2023Last updated 19:55, 27 March 2023
icon
more inIreland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIreland