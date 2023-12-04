Racing Post logo
'I'm just going to try and keep riding winners' - red-hot Jack Kennedy not giving first jockeys' title a second thought

Jack Kennedy: with Wodhooh after winning at Newbury on Friday
Jack Kennedy: with Wodhooh after winning at Newbury on Friday

Jack Kennedy has been cut to 11-8 with Paddy Power to win his first Irish jump jockeys' championship, but the 24-year-old is not thinking about the title after learning from his mistake last season. 

Gordon Elliott waxed lyrical about Kennedy at Fairyhouse on Sunday following his Grade 1 double on Farren Glory in the Royal Bond and Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace, calling his number one rider an "unbelievable talent".

Kennedy has moved swiftly on to 73 winners for the season and  holds a healthy 23-winner lead over six-time champion Paul Townend, but he is not entertaining the notion he might win the title for the first time. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 4 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 17:38, 4 December 2023

