'I'm hopeful this is our best chance yet' - David Casey confident of big show from Vauban in Melbourne Cup

Vauban: favourite for the Melbourne Cup after Naas success
Vauban: 5-1 favourite for the Melbourne CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins has conquered just about everything in jump racing on this side of the world and his assistant David Casey thinks Vauban is his best chance yet of winning the Melbourne Cup as he prepares the ante-post favourite for Australia's biggest and richest race. 

It will be Casey's sixth Spring Carnival and when Vauban officially qualified for the race by virtue of winning the Group 3 Ballyroan Stakes at Naas this month, he did not need to be asked twice about making the voyage alongside last year's Triumph Hurdle winner.

Casey's first Australian adventure for Mullins was in 2015 and it was almost a glorious debut as the Frankie Dettori-ridden Max Dynamite was just touched off by 100-1 outsider Prince Of Penzance under Michelle Payne. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 29 August 2023Last updated 15:54, 29 August 2023
