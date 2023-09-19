Racing Post logo
'If the lads decide to go, he looks the obvious one' - Continuous could be Aidan O'Brien's sole Arc representative

Continuous: an emphatic winner of the St Leger under Ryan Moore
Continuous: an emphatic winner of the St Leger under Ryan Moore

Aidan O'Brien will give Continuous every chance to earn a place on his Arc teamsheet and said the stylish St Leger winner might be his only runner in Europe's championship race on Sunday week.

The master of Ballydoyle has won the Longchamp showpiece twice, with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and then nine years later with Found, who led home a historic 1-2-3 for the trainer, and the early indications are that Continuous has come out of his Classic success at Doncaster in rude health and might well be supplemented for the Arc next Wednesday. 

Despite not being in the race at present, Continuous is only 7-1 for Arc glory with Sky Bet after resisting Arrest by a commanding two and three-quarter lengths in the final Classic of the season on Saturday. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 19 September 2023Last updated 18:33, 19 September 2023
