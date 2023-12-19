'I want to run' - Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs set for surprise Christmas outing in Savills Chase

Galopin Des Champs is set to deviate from last season's path to Gold Cup glory as Willie Mullins is keen to have a crack at the Savills Chase next week at Leopardstown, a move which may come as a surprise to many and is likely to result in his best price of 7-4 shortening considerably.

The highest-rated horse in training only made two appearances before the Cheltenham Festival last season, winning the John Durkan Chase and the Irish Gold Cup, but the longer gap between the former event and Christmas this season has prompted Mullins to have a rethink.

Galopin Des Champs was only third to Fastorslow on his reappearance in the John Durkan last month, making the score 2-1 to Martin Brassil's chaser in head-to-heads, but the Gold Cup hero will try to get back on level terms on Thursday week and Mullins reports him to be in top shape.