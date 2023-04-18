'I could talk about horses all day long' - Davy Russell the racing pundit about to be unleashed
Out on a high: Davy Russell celebrates after riding Irish Point to victory in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at AintreeCredit: Michael Steele
Davy Russell feels like he has something different to add to the world of racing punditry and will be part of RTE's broadcasting team for next week's Punchestown festival.
Life away from the weighing room has begun again for the 43-year-old who retired for a second time at Aintree on Saturday but insists this time it is for good.
Russell dismissed the idea of going down the training route and certainly will not be following in the footsteps of Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, although he didn't rule out being a permit-holder.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 18 April 2023Last updated 18:44, 18 April 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement