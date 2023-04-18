'I could talk about horses all day long' - Davy Russell the racing pundit about to be unleashed

Davy Russell feels like he has something different to add to the world of racing punditry and will be part of RTE's broadcasting team for next week's Punchestown festival.

Life away from the weighing room has begun again for the 43-year-old who retired for a second time at Aintree on Saturday but insists this time it is for good.

Russell dismissed the idea of going down the training route and certainly will not be following in the footsteps of Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott, although he didn't rule out being a permit-holder.