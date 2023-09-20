Racing Post logo
Hugely exciting A Dream To Share nearing return as plans revealed for some JP McManus-owned stars

John Gleeson riding A Dream to Share celebrates winning the Champion Bumper
John Gleeson celebrates Champion Bumper victory on A Dream To ShareCredit: Michael Steele

One of the most exciting young jumps horses in training could make his eagerly-awaited reappearance in three weeks' time, as JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry revealed the unbeaten A Dream To Share is nearing his first start over hurdles and that early schooling reports have been positive. 

A Dream To Share is already as short as 4-1 with most firms for the 2024 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle following a flawless bumper campaign which saw him win five bumpers. The highlight came at the Cheltenham Festival in March where he coped with testing conditions to land the Weatherbys Champion Bumper under teenager John Gleeson.

McManus bought A Dream To Share from Gleeson's mother and father, Claire and Brian, after his stylish success at the Dublin Racing Festival and he went on to provide his 85-year-old trainer John Kiely with his first festival success in the familiar green and gold hoops before rounding off his season in style with another Grade 1 victory at Punchestown. 

David Jennings
Published on 20 September 2023
