'He's working lovely' - De Bromhead hopeful forgotten Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard can cause Savills shock

A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore after winning the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup
A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore after winning the 2022 Cheltenham Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A Plus Tard has quickly become the forgotten horse of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, so much so that you can back him at 50-1 with most firms to regain his crown in March, but Henry de Bromhead is hoping the runaway winner of the 2022 event will remind everybody just how good he is in next week's Savills Chase at Leopardstown. 

One horse he will not be facing there is Gentlemansgame. Mouse Morris revealed the Charlie Hall winner has suffered a minor setback and will instead wait for either the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January or the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown the following week.

Successful in the 2020 Savills Chase under Darragh O'Keeffe, A Plus Tard was denied back-to-back wins in the race the following year when collared close home by Galvin. De Bromhead hopes his third try in the Grade 1 will show that the former powerhouse of the staying chase division remains a force to be reckoned with. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 19 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 18:11, 19 December 2023

