'That's very unusual in a horse' - Aidan O'Brien has unbeaten ace City Of Troy primed for Dewhurst date
City Of Troy has one attribute which sets him apart from the crowd, according to his trainer Aidan O'Brien; he never gets tired.
The unbeaten son of Justify is a red-hot 2-5 favourite with Betfair and Paddy Power to make it three from three in Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday and if he does complete the hat-trick, he would provide O'Brien with an eighth win in the race which would put him at the top of the roll of honour alongside John Porter and Frank Butters.
City Of Troy is already 5-2 favourite for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and on Saturday will bid to follow in the footsteps of Rock Of Gibraltar and Churchill who won the juvenile showpiece before going on to land the first Classic of the following campaign. O'Brien's other Dewhurst winners were Beethoven, War Command, Air Force Blue, US Navy Flag and St Mark's Basilica.
