Former Curragh trainer Paddy Prendergast jnr dies aged 88

Former trainer Paddy Prendergast jnr, the namesake of his legendary father, has died at the age of 88.

One of the most recognisable faces on Irish racecourses during a career that lasted from the early-1960s until 2002, his tall figure prompted the use of the nickname 'Long Paddy' among punters, in order to distinguish him from his father, the celebrated Curragh trainer who founded an Irish racing dynasty.

An affable and popular character, Prendergast did not enjoy the same longevity as a trainer as his brother Kevin but was an astute operator who placed his horses intelligently and was notably successful at targeting races at Ireland's traditional festivals.

While Kevin ventured to Australia to further his racing education as a young man, Paddy jnr, as he was more formally known, crossed the Atlantic and had a spell as assistant to celebrated trainer 'Sunny Jim' Fitzsimmons before taking out a licence in Florida in 1962. He soon returned to Ireland and took up residence at Melitta Lodge on the Curragh, where his brother had supervised the Irish fortunes of the vastly wealthy US owner-breeder Elizabeth Whitney Tippett.

The two brothers began training independently at a time when their father, seven-time Irish champion and champion trainer in Britain in three successive seasons between 1963 and 1965, was at the height of his powers. 'Junior' soon made an impact when Arctic Melody won the Musidora Stakes and the Athasi Stakes in 1965, ridden by the Australian Garnie Bougoure.

Arctic Melody's mating with the Arc winner Levmoss produced Le Melody, the dam of the great Ardross. Prendergast recorded his most important success in Britain when Cooliney Prince won the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot in 1980.

A successful dual-purpose trainer noted for producing well-prepared bumper horses and intensively schooled juvenile hurdlers, Prendergast won the Punchestown race now known as the Champion Four-Year-Old Hurdle with Seldom Dry in 1979 and Tie Anchor in 1981. He liked to secure the services of the "best available'' jockey and in 1989 he saddled The Proclamation to win the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown under Richard Dunwoody, while in 1990 Pat Eddery was aboard for the victory of Grand Morning in the Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh.

His other big-race wins included the Irish Lincolnshire twice, with Assertive in 1974 and Soundproof in 1992, and Galway's McDonogh Handicap twice, with Readjust in 1978 and with Rare Duke in 1980, ridden by Mark Dwyer and providing a popular Ballybrit success for the O'Malley family from Galway.

Prendergast also trained Flair Path, later a jumps sire responsible for dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Galmoy. Following his retirement, he passed the baton to his son Patrick who gave up training in early 2019 after enjoying Group 1 success with Skitter Scatter in the 2018 Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Predeceased by his wife Maura, Prendergast is survived by his son, and three daughters Lorraine, Orla and Niamh, and their families. He will repose at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 5pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm.

He will be removed to St Brigid's Parish Church on Friday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House. Family flowers only please; donations to Kildare Day Care Center.