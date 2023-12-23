'Evolution rather than revolution' - Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is latest Irish race to lose Grade 1 status next season

The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, which has an illustrious roll of honour that includes Istabraq, Moscow Flyer and Hurricane Fly, is the latest race to lose its Grade 1 status in Ireland as part of a revamp of the jumps programme.

Earlier this week, news broke that next Tuesday's Racing Post Novice Chase would be the final running of the race, while the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown is also believed to be under pressure.

The Royal Bond has been one of three Grade 1 races to feature on the second day of Fairyhouse's Winter Festival, usually in early December, along with the Hatton's Grace Hurdle and Drinmore Novice Chase, and was won by the Gordon Elliott-trained Farren Glory this month.