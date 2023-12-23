'Evolution rather than revolution' - Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is latest Irish race to lose Grade 1 status next season
The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, which has an illustrious roll of honour that includes Istabraq, Moscow Flyer and Hurricane Fly, is the latest race to lose its Grade 1 status in Ireland as part of a revamp of the jumps programme.
Earlier this week, news broke that next Tuesday's Racing Post Novice Chase would be the final running of the race, while the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown is also believed to be under pressure.
The Royal Bond has been one of three Grade 1 races to feature on the second day of Fairyhouse's Winter Festival, usually in early December, along with the Hatton's Grace Hurdle and Drinmore Novice Chase, and was won by the Gordon Elliott-trained Farren Glory this month.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 23 December 2023inIreland
Last updated 14:00, 23 December 2023
- 'There have been a number of irregularities in the industry' - Irish government launches review into racing's funding
- Facile Vega faces three rivals in Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase as he bids to remain unbeaten over fences
- 'You need a great team for these things to happen' - Ado McGuinness hails staff after landing trainer title at Dundalk
- JJ Slevin excited to be reunited with Fastorslow in top-class Savills Chase and 'proper heavyweight clash'
- 'I couldn't take instruction' - Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty open up about riding for the biggest names in racing
- 'There have been a number of irregularities in the industry' - Irish government launches review into racing's funding
- Facile Vega faces three rivals in Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase as he bids to remain unbeaten over fences
- 'You need a great team for these things to happen' - Ado McGuinness hails staff after landing trainer title at Dundalk
- JJ Slevin excited to be reunited with Fastorslow in top-class Savills Chase and 'proper heavyweight clash'
- 'I couldn't take instruction' - Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty open up about riding for the biggest names in racing