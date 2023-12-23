Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'Evolution rather than revolution' - Royal Bond Novice Hurdle is latest Irish race to lose Grade 1 status next season

Marine Nationale: second favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Marine Nationale: on his way to winning the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle in 2022Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, which has an illustrious roll of honour that includes Istabraq, Moscow Flyer and Hurricane Fly, is the latest race to lose its Grade 1 status in Ireland as part of a revamp of the jumps programme. 

Earlier this week, news broke that next Tuesday's Racing Post Novice Chase would be the final running of the race, while the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown is also believed to be under pressure. 

The Royal Bond has been one of three Grade 1 races to feature on the second day of Fairyhouse's Winter Festival, usually in early December, along with the Hatton's Grace Hurdle and Drinmore Novice Chase, and was won by the Gordon Elliott-trained Farren Glory this month. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 23 December 2023inIreland

Last updated 14:00, 23 December 2023

icon
more inIreland
more inIreland