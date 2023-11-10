Denis Hogan cleared of all charges after committee unable to adjudicate due to IHRB's decision not to present evidence

Trainer Denis Hogan has been cleared of all charges relating to the running of Yuften at Dundalk in March 2020 after the referrals committee found themselves unable to "adjudicate on the substance of the charges" due to the decision of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) not to present evidence.

The Crowne Plaza Dundalk Claiming Race – on March 20, 2020 – was shrouded in controversy when the 92-rated Yuften drifted out to 6-4, having been as short as 2-5 earlier in the day, whereas stablemate Tony The Gent , who had been 11-4 and was rated 17lb inferior, was supported into 10-11 favouritism at the off and duly obliged. Yuften was then subsequently found to be lame by an IHRB veterinary officer.

Following a raceday stewards' enquiry into the running and riding of Yuften, the matter was referred to the IHRB, and it was announced last month that a two-day hearing had been pencilled in for November 10 and 11. However, the IHRB revealed last week in a statement that it would not be presenting evidence in the hearing following the belated production of expert veterinary reports, but the organisation requested that the referrals committee issue a decision nonetheless.

The three-person committee's decision made reference to an investigation report that was conducted by the IHRB on the four people alleged to have breached the rules of racing.

The stated position of the IHRB read that Yuften was "deliberately prevented from running on its merits by rider" Joe Doyle, named in the referrals committee statement by his full name James J Doyle, and that this act was carried out on the instructions of Hogan. The IHRB also alleged that John O'Shea and Noel Hayes were involved in the conspiracy and that O'Shea backed Yuften to lose the race with a betting organisation using the account of a third party. The case against Hayes was discontinued on September 11, however.

In its closing comments, the committee acknowledged that the outcome was "far from satisfactory in circumstances where serious charges were laid" and that it was a matter for the IHRB to decide whether further comment is necessary given the "longevity of this case, the need for transparency and the public interest arising".

No order as to costs was made.

Read these next:

Yuften saga takes spectacular twist as IHRB decides not to give any evidence in next week's hearing

Denis Hogan: 'It's regrettable that the IHRB has decided to publish a self-serving press release'

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.