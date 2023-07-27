'A real gentleman who everybody liked' - Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Harry de Bromhead dies at 86

The Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Harry de Bromhead, father of Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle and Grand National winner Henry, has died at the age of 86 with Charlie Swan hailing him "a real gentleman who everybody liked".

De Bromhead, who, as well as his training prowess was known for his sharp wit and sense of humour, first put the renowned Knockeen stables on the outskirts of Waterford city on the map, masterminding many big-race victories. He won a Thyestes Chase with the Jason Titley-ridden Grand Habit in 1992 and in 1996 he sent out Bishops Hall to land a high-class renewal of the Kerry National under Franny Woods.

However, it was at Cheltenham in 1993 that he secured his most famous success when he saddled Fissure Seal to win the American Express Gold Card Final – currently the Pertemps – under Charlie Swan before recording a remarkable double in what is now the Punchestown Gold Cup little more than a month later. With Graham Bradley in the saddle that day, Fissure Seal shaded a memorable joust with the subsequent year's Irish Grand National hero Son Of War, prevailing by a head.

Swan paid a touching tribute to De Bromhead, saying: "Harry was such a lovely man, a real gentleman. There was never a cross word said about Harry over the years. Everybody liked him. He had his own way of training but he certainly knew what he was doing.

"We had some great times together, especially with horses like Bishops Hall and Fissure Seal. They were two very good horses and he got the best out of them. They won plenty of races."

Reflecting on Fissure Seal's victory at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was one of six winners for Ireland that year, Swan said: "I can remember it very well. There was a bit of trouble down the back straight and I sneaked up the inner and had to barge my way out. I got away with murder that day! I actually got there too soon on him in the end, but he won well. He was a very good horse on his day."

In 2000, De Bromhead passed the reins in Knockeen to his son Henry, who has built spectacularly on the foundations laid by his father to take the stable to the very top of the sport, winning the 2021 Grand National at Aintree with the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Minella Times, as well as two Gold Cups with Minella Indo (2021) and A Plus Tard (2022), two Champion Hurdles with Honeysuckle (2021 and 2022) and three Champion Chases courtesy of Sizing Europe (2011), Special Tiara (2017) and Put The Kettle On (2021).

Last year, the family was hit with tragedy when Henry and his wife Heather's 13-year-old son Jack died following a fall on Rossbeigh Beach during the Glenbeigh horse and pony races on September 4.

In 2019, Tramore racecourse honoured Harry de Bromhead for his services to the sport. On Wednesday night, the track tweeted: "It is with great sadness this evening that we have learned of the passing of Harry de Bromhead. A fantastic trainer, a true gentleman and a great friend of Tramore racecourse. May he rest in peace."