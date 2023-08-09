Barry Connell keen for 'one-off' Marine Nationale to take Arkle route and potentially meet Constitution Hill

Marine Nationale will be sent chasing this season and Barry Connell doesn't care whether Constitution Hill does likewise or not.

The six-year-old, who quickened clear of Facile Vega to win last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle in stunning style, has been described as a "one-off" by his trainer, who also added that the unbeaten gelding was intensively schooled over fences as a young horse when in the care of Sam Curling.

Marine Nationale is generally 3-1 second favourite for the 2024 Arkle, behind Constitution Hill, but he is 5-2 favourite with BetVictor and that race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival will be his ultimate aim.