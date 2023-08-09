Racing Post logo
Barry Connell keen for 'one-off' Marine Nationale to take Arkle route and potentially meet Constitution Hill

Marine Nationale: Michael O'Sullivan celebrates after his victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Marine Nationale: winner of the Supreme last seasonCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Marine Nationale will be sent chasing this season and Barry Connell doesn't care whether Constitution Hill does likewise or not. 

The six-year-old, who quickened clear of Facile Vega to win last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle in stunning style, has been described as a "one-off" by his trainer, who also added that the unbeaten gelding was intensively schooled over fences as a young horse when in the care of Sam Curling. 

Marine Nationale is generally 3-1 second favourite for the 2024 Arkle, behind Constitution Hill, but he is 5-2 favourite with BetVictor and that race on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival will be his ultimate aim. 

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 16:55, 9 August 2023
