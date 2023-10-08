Banned point winner Flemensface leaves Lucinda Russell and returns to Ireland after Tattersalls voids sale

Flemensface, the horse banned for 14 months after testing positive for a prohibited substance in the aftermath of his point-to-point win, has been returned to Tattersalls by the Lucinda Russell stable, and his purchaser will not be £100,000 out of pocket.

Peter Scudamore, the trainer's assistant and partner, has spoken of his bitter disappointment the horse has to return to Ireland as he had a high opinion of the son of Flemensfirth, but stressed there was no other option given he is not allowed to run until August 2024.

Alan Ahern, who trained Flemensface to win his point-to-point at Knockanohill in March before he landed a Cork bumper for Michael Griffin, was fined €1,250 and had his permit licence suspended for six months, commencing on November 1, by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) referrals committee, which backdated the horse's 14-month ban to the day of his point win.

The six-year-old tested positive for clenbuterol, a prohibited substance when not administered under the direction of a vet, following his point-to-point win. He was disqualified from both the Knockanohill point-to-point and also his Cork bumper win at the hearing on Thursday.

Ahern had been informed of the positive sample before the Cork bumper, but Flemensface still went to the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale on April 20, when he was bought by Russell for six figures. Richard and Katherine Gilbert had been due to assume ownership.

Peter Scudamore: "What's happened is such a pity because I love the horse" Credit: Grossick Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

Scudamore said: "Tattersalls have agreed to take the horse back. What's happened is such a pity because I love the horse and would love to keep him. The owner wants to keep him and it would have been great if we could have found a way around this. His form is outstanding and I like him.

"There are so many things that could have gone wrong since he arrived. Luckily they didn't, but they could have. What would the ramifications have been if he had been injured? Or, worse, died? What would have happened if we'd been running him during the summer and he won three races?

"It doesn't give you a great deal of confidence in the Irish market. If somebody comes to me to say they want to buy a horse from Ireland but how are we going to stop this from happening again, I don't know the answer. Was there anything we could have done on our side to prevent this from happening? I don't think so. There was no information there to let me know he might have tested positive for something.

"Imagine this had happened on the Flat? A horse who finishes second in the Guineas or something and then is sold to Japan. A lot can happen in a short space of time on the Flat."

The IHRB confirmed Ahern was aware of the positive test result three weeks before Flemensface was sold at Tattersalls.

Communications manager Niall Cronin said: "The IHRB received confirmation of the adverse analytical finding on March 29 and notified Mr Ahern of this on March 31, and advised him of the next steps in the process, including the option to have the B sample analysed. Until due process has been completed, there is no restriction on any horse running.

"The IHRB has no role in respect of the purchase or sale of horses. However, any trainer with a horse which has returned an adverse analytical finding is advised they should notify prospective owners should the horse be put up for sale in the interim."

