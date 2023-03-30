South African jockey Kyle Strydom out to uphold the family name at Lingfield

Kyle Strydom, the nephew of South African hall of fame jockey Piere Strydom, will go under the spotlight at Lingfield on Friday when he takes his first ride in Britain.

The young rider, himself a former champion apprentice in South Africa, has recently joined Roger Varian's team in Newmarket with an eye to getting established but admits he is "starting at the back of the bus".

The 21-year-old has 103 winners to his name, which is around 5,400 shy of what his uncle, who is still going strong in the saddle at the age of 57, has achieved. Strydom junior is also steeped in racing from his more immediate family as his father Jacques is a trainer, as was his grandfather.