'Ryan rang for the ride and is the man for the big day' - Westover camp thrilled to have Moore for Sheema Classic

Ryan Moore's status as the world's finest big-race jockey was evident over the weekend and connections of Westover hope he can be the key to success in Saturday's Dubai Sheema Classic after he asked for the ride on the high-class four-year-old.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, Westover is a Juddmonte homebred and Moore has long had a productive partnership with the operation, most notably through Workforce, whom he steered to Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe glory in 2010.

He rode Westover once as a two-year-old, but Rob Hornby was on the colt when he was a luckless third in last summer's Derby.