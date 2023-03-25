Japan has the best horse in the world - and that horse is an absolute freak

The Cheltenham Festival was just one week ago, entries for the Brocklesby have yet to be made and the Arc is more than six months away, but we can say with some confidence that it is long odds against us seeing a horse better than Equinox on the Flat this year.

If we see a more thrilling performance than the one he treated us to at Meydan, we will be in for something special.

It is becoming ever less controversial to describe Japan as the world's strongest racing nation. It would be completely nonsensical to claim Japan does not have the world's top thoroughbred.

Equinox was astonishing in the Dubai Sheema Classic. The clock tells you it was a mighty display but, more than anything, it was the manner in which the prize was won that confirms the four-year-old to be a freakish talent.

Equinox wins the Sheema Classic in sensational fashion under Christophe Lemaire Credit: Edward Whitaker

The field he beat will not be the very deepest assembled in 2023, but quality Group 1 opponents were nonetheless treated with contempt by a horse whose reputation was already tall enough for bookmakers to send him off a red-hot favourite.

The principal reason why was that sublime Christmas Day triumph in the Arima Kinen. He was magnificent on that occasion under Christophe Lemaire, but in walloping Westover without really coming off the bridle, Equinox caused jaws to drop in the desert.

The dearest wish would be for Equinox to tackle the Arc and scale the mountain that has so far defeated Japan. Sadly, connections this week indicated a trip to Paris is unlikely, citing what is these days the likelihood of testing ground. That said, it is worth noting Equinox's sire Kitasan Black posted his best Racing Post Rating on a soft track.

Let us hope Equinox does go to Longchamp. Wherever he goes, the eyes of the racing world will be fixed on a truly exceptional thoroughbred.

